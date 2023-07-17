North India rain update: Uttarakhand on alert as Ganga crosses danger mark; Delhi to receive light showers today 

Continuous rains in the northern parts of the country have impacted normal life. Uttarakhand is on alert as rains lashed many parts of the state and the Ganga River crossed the danger mark in Devprayag and the warning level in Haridwar. Ganga’s water levels rose due to heavy release of water from the dam of the GVK hydroelectric project built on the Alaknanda River.

Ganga River was flowing at 463.20 metres, due to which water filled up in Sangam Ghat, Ramkund, and Fuladi Ghat. As per officials, Ganga crossed the warning level of 293 metres on Sunday evening in Haridwar and reached 293.15 metres.

The Tehri district administration has warned people to stay away from the banks of the river. Tehri District Disaster Management officer Brijesh Bhatt said the water level of the Ganga in the Muni ki Reti area of Tehri near Rishikesh went up to 339.60 metres, slightly above the warning level of 339.50 metres, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, the water level of the Kali River in Pithoragarh's Dharchula area on Sunday was also above the warning level of 889 metres.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted “heavy to very heavy” rainfall over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh during the next five days. The weather office also issued an orange alert for Monday for 13 districts of Uttarakhand and warned of heavy rains.

The Met department has predicted possible heavy rains in parts of Uttar Pradesh during the next 72 hours. Heavy rains are likely in Meerut, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, and Shamli areas. IMD also forecast cloudy skies with light rain and thundershowers in Delhi on Monday.

Heavy rains lashed parts of the national capital on Sunday even as the Yamuna River’s water level fell to 205.52 metres. Parts of Delhi, especially low-lying areas in the national capital, have been inundated as the Yamuna breached its banks following heavy rains in upper catchment areas and the release of water from the Hathnikund barrage.

Due to this, all schools in areas bordering the Yamuna river will remain closed till July 18. The Delhi government said in a notification on Sunday: “In view of flood relief camps likely to continue to run in schools in the areas bordering the river Yamuna, all govt, govt aided, and private recognised schools in the affected districts of DoE- east, north east, north west-A, central and south east- will remain closed for students on 17th and 18th July”.

Yamuna has been in spate for the last one week as its water level rose up 207.71 metres on Wednesday, breaking its all-time high record of 207.49 metres. Water level in Yamuna came down to 207.98 metres at 11 pm on Friday from 208.66 metres on Thursday, three metres above the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

Also Read: Delhi flood: All schools in areas bordering Yamuna to remain shut till Tuesday

Also Watch: Crisil, HDFC Bank, LTIMindtree, Tata Elxsi Q1 results, Netweb Tech IPO Asarfi Hospital IPO among Top News on July 14: Stock market update, gold price, petrol, diesel price, Tata car prices to go up, World Emoji Day

Also Read: Monsoon update: Extremely heavy rains expected in Uttarakhand on July 17, says IMD; issues orange alert in these states

Also Read: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in some states till July 20, issues flash flood alert for next 24 hrs