Flyer vomits blood on Mumbai-Ranchi IndiGo flight, dies later in Nagpur hospital

A Mumbai-Ranchi IndiGo Airline flight made an unscheduled landing at Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur on Monday evening after a senior citizen passenger suffered a medical emergency.

The 62-year-old male passenger, D Tiwari, was suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease and tuberculosis and omitted a large amount of blood in an aircraft, a PTI report stated. Around 8 pm, the passenger started vomiting blood. The pilot in command immediately decided to land at Nagpur.

He was rushed to a government medical college, where he was declared brought dead.

"A 62-year-old male passenger was suffering from CKD (Chronic Kidney Disease) & tuberculosis and omitted a large amount of blood in an aircraft (going from Mumbai to Ranchi) and was brought dead. The body was taken to GMCH in KIMS Kingsway Hospitals Ambulance for further procedures," said Aejaz Shami, DGM-Branding & Communications, KIMS Kingsway Hospitals.

In a statement, the IndiGo Airline said: “IndiGo flight 6E 5093, operating from Mumbai to Ranchi was diverted to Nagpur due to a medical emergency on board. The passenger was offloaded and was rushed to the hospital for further medical assistance. Unfortunately, the passenger did not survive. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones.”

In a similar incident last week, an IndiGo pilot collapsed at a boarding gate in Nagpur airport just before he was to operate a flight, and died while being taken to the hospital.

The pilot, identified as Captain Manoj Subramanyam, was to operate the Nagpur-Pune 6E135 flight around 1 pm on Thursday last week. The 40-year-old pilot collapsed around 12.05 pm. As per preliminary reports, the pilot died due to “sudden cardiac arrest”.

