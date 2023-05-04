Fog in Delhi in May! What's happening to the weather, wonder bewildered Twitterati 

Delhi fog news: Weather in Delhi in the past few days has not been what it normally used to be in the month of May. Dense fog engulfed parts of Delhi-NCR on Thursday morning after three days of rainfall, leading to very low visibility. Twitter users shared photos and videos of dense fog in parts of Delhi-NCR and wondered whether this is May or December.

A user wrote: "Dense fog in May month morning... Is this May month of Delhi or December?"

Fogggy early morning in May in Delhi !!!and cold winds too 😊#fog#delhiweather pic.twitter.com/1ueNxPO5SL — Ramesh Warrier (@warrier68) May 4, 2023

Another user thought whether God turned Delhi into a hill station to stop people from going to hill stations. The user tweeted: "To stop Delhi people from going to hill stations in long weekend, God turned Delhi into a hill station (sic). Rains+fog+cool breeze...What else does one want (sic)".

Another user said this weather was "abnormal" and thought if winters made a U-turn. The user wrote: "Abnormal weather observed right now in Faridabad, Delhi-NCR. Dense fog in May. Feels like winters made a U-turn".

Abnormal weather observed right now in Faridabad Delhi NCR. Dense fog in May. Feels like winters make U turn. #skymet @Indiametdept @NBTDilli @smartcityfbd pic.twitter.com/2bnGOPMPgU — Kumar (@sandymbbs) May 4, 2023

A user wrote: "21 degrees Celsius in May in Delhi combined with fog. Weather in Delhi must be seriously high on something!!"

Fog in the Month of May in Delhi NCR. #wintersinmay pic.twitter.com/Rv1hLdPXqs — Abhisshek Ojha (@alldabhi) May 4, 2023

A user shared pictures of dense fog from Greater Noida and said climate change is real. The user tweeted: "Dense fog in Greater Noida in May (sic). Climate change is real and it's happening right now".

Delhi weather update

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 32 and 17 degrees respectively in Delhi throughout the day.

Hailstorms were reported across parts of south Delhi including Hauz Khas and Green Park on Wednesday. The maximum temperature was 30.6 degrees. National capital recorded rainfall up to 20.9 mm in the last 24 hours.

Palam, Lodhi Road, Ridge, Ayanagar, Mungeshpur, Narela, Pitampura, and Pusa logged 11.8 mm, 24.6 mm, 14.6 mm, 13.8 mm, 9.5 mm, 55.5 mm and 15.5 mm of precipitation respectively.

Delhi weather forecast

The Met Department predicted fresh rainfall and hailstorms across Delhi-NCR in the next five days.

