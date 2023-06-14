‘For me, everyday is Father’s Day’: Vedanta’s Anil Agarwal reminisces about his good old days with ‘babu ji’

Vedanta Resources Chairman Anil Agarwal, known for frequently talking about his life experiences on social media, shared a post on his father, days ahead of Father’s Day. He said that everyday for him is Father’s Day and spoke fondly about his father, who he refers to as ‘babu ji’.

Agarwal said that he came across a box of old black and white photos while cleaning his house. In most of these photos, his father can be seen wearing his favourite blue coat and dhoti. He said that no matter when his father came back from work, he would always get something – either sweets or pomegranate golis. He added that the people we love might not remain with us but their memories always would – some in boxes, and some in hearts.

“And I was just a little boy hiding behind him. Father’s love is unique in its own way.. thodi si daat aur bahut sara pyaar. Babu ji ki ek baat humesha mujhe yaad rahegi.. no matter what time he came home from work… he always got us something, chahe woh mithai ho ya chatpate anar dane ki goli. The people we love may not always be with us..par unki yaadien reh jati hain, kuch boxes mein aur kuch dilon mein...for me, everyday is fathers day,” he said.

today during house cleaning i found a box which had all our photo albums…it had a lot of black and white photos of me and my babu ji.. in most of them, babu ji was wearing his favorite blue coat and dhoti..and i was just a little boy hiding behind him



father’s love is unique… pic.twitter.com/rR5F9fNo8n — Anil Agarwal (@AnilAgarwal_Ved) June 14, 2023

Anil Agarwal also shared a photo of his father from his younger days after a follower urged him to share a photo.

The Vedanta Chairman frequently shares heartfelt posts. In a recent post, Agarwal had said that he has faced many challenges and has attended innumerable meetings, some of which were nice and some weren’t. He said that in all these, one thing that has been his constant is enjoying life. He said that feeling young is his secret to happiness. “It is a beautiful way to remind ourselves that life is a gift worth celebrating to all my young dreamers - chase your dreams but also chase simple joys of life which make these dreams worth living for with a little thumka and a warm smile,” he had said.

Agarwal had recently said that social media helped him connect with many of his followers from whom he has learnt something new. He said he would be sharing some of his thoughts under ‘Dreamers Diary’ where he will discuss his dreams and visions for India.

