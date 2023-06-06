'Our SBI could be central agency...': Vedanta's Anil Agarwal calls for portal to connect land buyers, sellers

For India to become the world's best manufacturing hub, it is important to promote digital reforms, especially when it comes to the country's land, believes Vedanta Resources Ltd Executive Chairman, Anil Agarwal.

In a LinkedIn post, Agarwal said land owners and buyers can be empowered through technology.

"Currently our land owners want to sell land and buyers are willing to pay extra price but certain barriers slow things down… we can empower them through technology," he said.

The Vedanta boss also pointed out the need for a common portal to connect buyers and sellers directly.

He said, "Aaj digital ka zaamana hai (it is a digital era)..today land records are already digitized. i believe ki ek portal jahan buyers and sellers connect kar sakte hai for easy transactions is the solution (I believe that a common portal where buyers and sellers can connect for easy transactions is the solution)... one document and one payment should be all it takes."

According to Agarwal, a revolution can be brought in the country through the above process. He said that in the process, State Bank of India could be the central agency where payment goes directly to land owner’s account and automatically land can get transferred.

"Jese humne UPI se online payments ko transform kara hai, hum yahan bhi ek revolution la sakte hain (The way we transformed online payments through UPI, in the same way we can bring a revolution here). This is our moment, let’s make the most of it...," he concluded.

