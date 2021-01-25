Forget LED! Transparent TV is next big thing you should check out

It has been more than 90 years since television was invented. Ever since, technology has changed dramatically, and so have TVs. What began as a large box with grainy images has evolved into high-definition flat screens with limitless content.

The next innovation in the world of televisions is even more mind-boggling and, well, 'transparent'! Mahindra Group President (Defence, Aero & Agri Sector), SP Shukla, shared a video of Xiaomi's transparent television on Twitter.

Xiaomi launched its 55-inch transparent TV in August 2020 which is reportedly priced at $7,200 (Rs 5.25 lakh). Mi TV LUX Transparent Edition is the world's first mass-produced transparent TV. When Mi TV LUX Transparent Edition is turned off, it looks like a glass display. The pictures it displays seem to be floating in the air, merging the virtual and the real visual experience.

At the CES 2021 consumer tech conference, LG also unveiled a transparent TV with a screen one can see through. The company has invented a 65-inch retractable, transparent TV that can sit at the foot of a bed. When the TV is in use, the display rises up from inside the frame, and the screen can be extended to various heights depending on the best screen ratio for the information being displayed. LG's model is not yet commercially available, and the company did not reveal pricing.

Panasonic also showed off a similar model a few years ago, but only started shipping it in Japan in December. Designed by Scandinavian-based designer Daniel Rybakken and Panasonic Design Kyoto, the OLED display consists of materials such as wood, metal and glass.