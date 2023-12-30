Former cricketer who duped Rishabh Pant and many luxury hotels worth crores arrested in Delhi

Former U-19 cricketer Mrinank Singh, once hailed for his sporting prowess, now faces the weight of the law after his recent arrest by the Delhi Police. His alleged con artistry included duping luxury hotels, international brands, and even India's prominent cricketer Rishabh Pant, as revealed by authorities.

Singh, 25, manifested an allurement for opulence, fashioning a fabricated identity as an IPL cricketer for the Mumbai Indians spanning 2014 to 2018. Leveraging this fictional past, he ensnared unsuspecting victims, indulging in high-end dining and lodging at five-star establishments, artfully sidestepping the bills.

His modus operandi involved a semblance of 'cricket stardom' to access luxury amenities without payment. In 2022, Singh orchestrated an elaborate ruse at Delhi's Taj Palace Hotel, accumulating an unpaid bill totalling Rs 5.53 lakh. Presenting himself as an Adidas-sponsored cricketer, Singh furnished a false transaction ID, evading settlement until authorities were alerted to his deceit.

Aware of impending scrutiny, Singh clandestinely evaded detection, deceiving associates with claims of residing in Dubai. However, his evasion tactics faltered when intercepted by authorities at Delhi Airport's immigration desk on December 25, attempting a clandestine departure to Hong Kong.

In a desperate bid to evade capture, Singh resorted to an alternate identity, masquerading as Alok Kumar, an Additional Director General of Karnataka Police. Soliciting aid from senior officials under the guise of rescuing his 'illegally detained son,' Singh's subterfuge failed as law enforcement apprehended him.

Singh's duplicitous stratagems extended beyond impersonating cricketers to defrauding a constellation of individuals, including Rishabh Pant, whom he allegedly cheated of Rs 1.63 crore between 2020 and 2021. Further investigations uncovered a trail of deceit, ensnaring cab drivers, young women, and various establishments.

Police scrutiny of Singh's phone unearthed incriminating evidence, including images suggesting involvement in illicit activities, including drug procurement. Several cases across multiple states have been registered against him, painting a vivid portrait of a deceptive individual operating under multifaceted facades.

Hailing from Delhi University's Hindu College, Singh pursued an MBA in Human Resources from OPJS University in Rajasthan. Estranged from his family, who disowned him, Singh faces a two-day police custody as investigations continue into his intricate web of deceit.