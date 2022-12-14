Former RBI chief Raghuram Rajan joins Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra

Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan on Wednesday briefly joined Rahul Gandhi in the Bharat Jodo Yatra march. The yatra, on Wednesday, resumed from Bhadoti of Sawai Madhopur district in Rajasthan.

In a video by news agency ANI, the former RBI Governor can be seen walking alongside Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi.

#WATCH | Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan briefly joins the Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra. The Yatra resumed this morning from Bhadoti of Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan. pic.twitter.com/KAQSonrfxE — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2022

The Bharat Jodo Yatra began from Kanyakumari on September 7 and has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. It will conclude in Jammu and Kashmir in early February 2023.

The yatra has managed to make headlines since it began in September. Celebrities like Pooja Bhatt, Swara Bhasker and Riya Sen have also joined Rahul Gandhi in the march at different points.

Earlier, the Congress leader took to Twitter to share a video of a boy giving him his piggy bank during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh. "Sacrifice and selflessness are values inculcated during childhood," he said, adding, that the piggy bank is "invaluable" to him.

