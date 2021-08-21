Former UP CM Kalyan Singh passes away

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and BJP veteran Kalyan Singh (89), who was ailing for some time, breathed his last on Saturday night, the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) said in a statement.

Singh was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) on July 4 in the Intensive Care Unit in critical condition.

He died due to sepsis and multi-organ failure, the hospital said in the statement.

The former UP CM was admitted to the hospital's Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on July 4 due to an infection and reduced consciousness level.

Earlier, he was undergoing treatment at the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences here.

Singh was the UP chief minister when the Babri mosque was demolished by a mob in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992. He also served as the governor of Rajasthan.