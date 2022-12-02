‘Free mein khana khaye, kuch to karna padega’: MBA student forced to wash dishes at wedding he gatecrashed

A video of a man being made to wash dishes at a Madhya Pradesh wedding event has gone viral. The person in the video appears to be an MBA student who gatecrashed a wedding, and the punishment he received for breaking into the wedding reception was to wash dishes.



The student is from Jabalpur and was pursuing MBA in Bhopal. He stormed into a wedding to devour the food being served. However, he was apprehended by the hosts and made to wash the dishes.



"Do you know the punishment of having free food? Now wash the utensils properly as you do at your house," the man who caught him red handed was seen to be questioning him. "You are doing an MBA and your parents don't send money? You are earning a bad name for Jabalpur, "he added.



When asked about the incident,"How do you feel after washing the plates?" the MBA student replied, "Free mein khana khaye, sir, kuch to karna padega (Have had free food. Have to do something).”

It's not a Crime if someone (Educated/Uneducated) have eaten food in any marriage function without invitation. It's under article 32 of Constitution of India. Person (who have Forced MBA Student to Clean & Wash DISHES as punishment)MUST be ARRESTED for using FORCE & Making VIDEO. https://t.co/0jUX24fKQ7 — SUNIL PAREEK (@pareekindia) December 1, 2022



This whole incident reminds us of a Rajkumar Hirani's film “3 Idiots” where Aamir Khan is seen to be saying, "Khaana Khaane ke liye paise nahi lagte, uniform lagta hai (You don't need money to have food, you need a uniform)."



Netizens, however, gave mixed reactions on the same. One user wrote, "Indian tradition involves feeding people, hence it is wrong to degrade someone in this way. Children who reside outside in hostels long for this type of meal. He has not engaged in any serious crime, so why is he being degraded? They would have recovered money from him if there had been an objection." Another said, "How does that one plate matter so much?"



Some netizens were outraged by the video, claiming that it was highly degrading to make the student clean dishes and that the situation should have been handled differently.