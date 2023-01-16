Fresh cold wave in Delhi: National capital records 1.4 degrees, lowest this season

Delhi recorded its lowest minimum temperature of 1.4 degrees Celsius on Monday morning owing to icy cold winds from the north. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the next six days and has said the temperature could drop further until some relief from Thursday due to an expected western disturbance.

Delhi shivers as Lodhi Road records a minimum temperature of 1.6 degrees Celsius while Safdarjung records a 1.4 degrees Celsius minimum temperature today, as per the IMD.



Along with low temperature, Delhi will also witness dense fog conditions for the next three days. Cold wave conditions and foggy weather prevailed over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan as well. Many trains and flights were delayed due to low visibility over Delhi-NCR.

Before this, Delhi saw an intense cold wave spell from January 5 to January 9, which was the second longest in the month in almost a decade as IMD records.

It has also recorded over 50 hours of dense fog this month so far, which is the highest since 2019.

In the month of January, large parts of north and northwest India recorded below-normal temperatures till January 10-11. As per IMD, this was primarily due to the dense layer of fog that persisted over the Indo-Gangetic plains and a large gap between two western disturbances. The IMD scientists said that frosty winds from the snow-clad mountains blew in for a longer-than-usual period, which was worsened further due to the fog layer.

Generally, a cold wave in the plains is declared if the minimum temperature dips to 4 degrees Celsius or when it is 10 degrees Celsius and 4.5 notches below normal.

A severe cold wave is when the minimum temperature dips to 2 degrees Celsius or the departure from the normal limits is by more than 6.4 points.

