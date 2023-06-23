From an ex-HCL Java developer to Rapido driver: How a Twitter user came to the rescue of this recently laid-off techie

A former Hindustan Computers Limited (HCL) employee Srinivas Rapolu, who was recently laid off from his position as a Java Developer, has been found working as a bike taxi driver for the ride platform 'Rapido' on the streets of Bengaluru. He was discovered by a Twitter user by the name of @LoveneeshDhir and upon learning about Srinivas' struggles, Loveneesh generously decided to lend a helping hand by posting a tweet in order to find him a new job .

Embracing the saying, "When one door closes, another one opens," Srinivas, a Rapido driver, crossed paths with Loveneesh Dhir, a fellow tech professional based in Bengaluru. He boosted Srinivas' job search by sharing his story and CV on Twitter.

The post gained significant attention, accumulating over 100,000 views. However, the tweet evoked a variety of opinions, with some individuals questioning Dhir's motives.



In response, Dhir posted another tweet to clarify, stating, “This is not a tweet gimmic,” and shared the driver's CV along with a screenshot of their conversation.

The majority of comments expressed positivity, with many commending Dhir for his actions and others extending job opportunities to Rapolu.

The CV reveals that Srinivas Rapolu started working at HCL in September 2020 and lost his job this month - in June 2023

The transition from being a highly regarded Java developer at one of India's top IT companies to becoming a driver for Rapido was an unexpected turn of events for Rapolu. However, his decision to work as a Rapido driver was not solely driven by the need to earn money, but also with the intention of gaining leads or information about any job openings for Java developers.

In Bengaluru, incidents like these are quite common. With a recent surge in layoffs across various industries, particularly in the IT sector, numerous unemployed individuals sought assistance through platforms like LinkedIn. Meanwhile, others, such as Rapolu, opted for alternative employment opportunities.

A similar situation was reported by India Today where Nikhil Seth took to Twitter to share this incident where he booked a Rapido bike to travel to his desired destination and engaged in a friendly chat with the driver. That’s when he came to know that the driver was a software engineer at Microsoft.

If you're not a resident of the city, you would likely find it peculiar, but for those already immersed in the daily hustle of the Tech City, it may appear quite ordinary.