From classic 'nimbu-mirchi' to 'Teen Guna lagaan': Middle-class memes flood internet ahead of Sitharaman’s 8th budget

At 11 am today, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will rise in the Lok Sabha to table her eighth consecutive Union Budget, laying out the government's fiscal policies, revenue proposals, and taxation reforms for the year ahead. While the Parliament prepares for the formalities, the internet has already kicked off its own budget session—flooded with memes, posts, and humorous takes, especially from the middle class hoping for long-awaited tax relief.

Social media platform X has become the go-to space for people to voice their expectations, with memes capturing the collective anticipation and frustrations. The middle class, often vocal during budget season, is using humour to express hopes of lighter tax burdens and increased savings. As budget expectations rise, so do the creative posts that paint a relatable picture of financial aspirations across households.

Take a look at some of these memes here:

This budget will be historic. Your savings will be history.



#Budget2025 pic.twitter.com/39wkw2HkE9 — Archana🤍 (@1Spring17) January 31, 2025

Salaried class looking at Nirmala Sitharaman for tax relief #Budget2025 pic.twitter.com/wdqN0XRaO6 — Vishal (@VishalMalvi_) February 1, 2025

Middle class if the budget turns out to be good#Budget2025 pic.twitter.com/RJ6E77YVac — Shikhar Sagar (@crazy__shikhu) February 1, 2025

Behind the scenes, the Union Budget is the result of meticulous planning. The Ministry of Finance, in collaboration with other ministries, state governments, and key stakeholders, spends months fine-tuning policies, crunching numbers, and finalizing proposals to address the country's economic needs. These deliberations shape what Sitharaman will present today, influencing everything from taxation to welfare programs.

Adding to the anticipation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks ahead of the Budget Session 2025 fueled speculation about possible relief measures. On Friday, he hinted at a “generous budget” aimed at supporting the poor and middle class. “I pray that Goddess Lakshmi, associated with wealth and prosperity, will bless the poor and middle class,” Modi said, striking an optimistic note.

Modi’s address also focused on the younger generation and the government’s vision for Viksit Bharat (Developed India). “Ours is a young nation, and today 20-25-year-olds will be the greatest beneficiaries of Viksit Bharat by the time they will be 50 years old… They will be at the helm of policymaking... The efforts to fulfil our vision of Viksit Bharat will be a huge gift for our young generation,” he stated.