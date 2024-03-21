‘From exotic fruits to immunity boosters’: Survey reveals health-conscious shopping trends in Bangalore and Hyderabad

In a comprehensive study conducted by online grocery platform, Simpli Namdhari, researchers have unveiled intriguing insights into the dietary habits and preferences of consumers in Bangalore and Hyderabad, shedding light on the evolving landscape of health-conscious grocery shopping. With over 3.5 lac participants, this study offers a nuanced understanding of regional nuances and preferences, crucial in navigating India's escalating health concerns.

The study highlights the prevailing health-conscious attitudes among consumers in both cities. In Bangalore, a notable 38 per cent of respondents expressed genuine concerns about their health, coupled with a willingness to pay a premium for healthier food choices. Similarly, Hyderabad closely followed suit, with 34 per cent of participants affirming their commitment to investing in premium, health-conscious options. Examining some of the pivotal discoveries from the survey, let's delve into the significant revelations.

Exotic Fruits and Vegetables

Delving deeper into consumer preferences, the study unveils a significant trend towards exotic fruits and vegetables, with Bangalore leading the charge. A remarkable 37 per cent of consumers in Bangalore opt for exotic produce, surpassing Hyderabad's 27 per cent. However, a concerning revelation emerges as 64 per cent of shoppers in both cities remain unaware of the nutritional advantages associated with these exotic options. This underscores the necessity for enhanced consumer education to promote informed, health-conscious choices.

Rise of Plant-Based Products

The findings further indicate a promising trend in the adoption of plant-based products, particularly notable in Bangalore. With a 10 per cent adoption rate in Bangalore and 4 per cent in Hyderabad, there's a gradual shift towards plant-based living, aligning with the global trend of veganism. As accessibility and appeal of plant-based options continue to grow, consumers are increasingly inclined to incorporate these products into their lifestyles, reflecting a positive shift in dietary preferences.

Regional Preference for A2 Dairy Products

A noteworthy regional disparity emerges concerning the preference for A2 dairy products, particularly pronounced in Hyderabad. Here, an impressive 70 per cent of consumers display a strong inclination towards A2 dairy, highlighting a notable regional preference potentially influenced by local marketing or cultural factors. Bangalore, although exhibiting substantial interest at 55 per cent, showcases a slightly lower consumer inclination towards A2 dairy. This data underscores the significance of regional variations in dietary choices, emphasizing the need for tailored marketing strategies.

Focus on Immunity-Boosting Products

The aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic witnessed a surge in consumer interest for immunity-boosting products. However, recent findings indicate a decline in this trend, with only 35 per cent of customers maintaining their focus on such products three years later. The analysis underscores the necessity for renewed efforts in educating the public about the enduring advantages of adopting a healthy lifestyle and diet for long-term immunity.

Embracing Millets and Whole Grains

Despite escalating health concerns such as diabetes and heart diseases, the study reveals a concerning trend with only 13 per cent of consumers opting for millets and whole grains. This signals a significant gap between health awareness and actual consumer choices, necessitating a pivot towards healthier alternatives. Increased education on the benefits of millets and whole grains, coupled with accessible options in the market, can empower consumers to make more informed and health-driven decisions.

Preference for Imported and Premium Ingredients

Bangalore consumers showcase a distinct trend towards imported and premium ingredients, with 52 per cent preferring such options compared to Hyderabad's 39 per cent. This inclination reflects a growing sophistication and openness to global culinary influences among Bangalore consumers, possibly influenced by increased international travel and a desire for diverse food experiences.

Shift towards Herbal or Green Teas

The study highlights a significant shift towards herbal or green teas, chosen by over 45 per cent of consumers in both cities. This reflects a growing preference for health-conscious options, possibly driven by a desire for weight management and overall well-being, signaling a departure from traditional coffee consumption.

Emerging Trend of Alkaline Water

A notable finding from the study is the emerging interest in alkaline water, with 16 per cent of consumers in both cities expressing interest. This growing trend underscores a heightened awareness of holistic well-being, emphasizing the link between product choices and health outcomes.

In summary, the study underscores the dynamic nature of consumer preferences in Bangalore and Hyderabad, highlighting the need for tailored strategies to promote health-conscious choices. Regional variations and evolving trends offer valuable insights for stakeholders aiming to address India's pressing health concerns and foster a broader shift towards a healthier society.

