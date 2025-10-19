From ‘lazy bachelors’ to viral stars: Noida flatmates redeem themselves with a Diwali glow-up 

Two flatmates from Noida who became the face of “bachelor Diwali energy” for their lacklustre festive decorations have now embraced the spirit of the season — transforming their once-dim balcony into a dazzling display of lights.

Kulwant Singh and his flatmate Yageshwar, residents of a Noida high-rise, went viral earlier this week after a video showing their balcony — lit by just a single green string light amid rows of brightly glowing flats — was posted by local vlogger Karun Lakshya (@yourmaddyrider).

The clip, titled “Ek aalsi insaan ki kahani during Diwali preparation” (“The story of a lazy man during Diwali preparation”), quickly spread across Instagram and X, racking up over 23 million views and turning the duo into overnight internet sensations.

The Accidental Fame

In the video, Maddy can be heard chuckling as he zooms in on the dim balcony, joking, “Keh raha hai, bhai main nahi laga raha. Bhaad mein jaaye.” (“The homeowner must’ve said, ‘I’m not doing it. Go to hell.’”)

Social media users were quick to pile on the jokes. Some called the single light strand “minimalism in its purest form,” while others dubbed it “the true spirit of broke bachelors during Diwali.”

The Meet-Up

Curious to meet the men behind the viral balcony, Maddy later tracked down the apartment and met Kulwant and Yageshwar. The two explained that their balcony was crowded with plants, leaving little room for decoration. Yageshwar admitted he had planned to decorate more elaborately but changed his mind once the video blew up. Laughing, Maddy teased, “Main pehle hi jaanta tha bachelor hoga.” (“I knew bachelors must be living here.”)

Before leaving, Kulwant promised to redeem their reputation — a promise he soon kept.

The Great Noida Glow-Up

In a follow-up video that quickly went viral again, a neighbour filmed Kulwant stringing up multiple rows of yellow fairy lights, finally illuminating the infamous balcony. “Ab iss bande ko akal aayi hai,” (“Now this man has seen sense”), the neighbour joked in the background.

The balcony, once mocked for its austerity, now glowed brightly — a picture-perfect Diwali makeover that social media users hailed as “the most wholesome ending to a trolling saga.”

What began as light-hearted trolling ended in laughter, community spirit, and a balcony that finally matched the festive cheer of its neighbours.