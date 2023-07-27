From Puma to 'Upma': Man buys fake branded shoe; Swiggy Instamart's reply wins the internet

Many of us often end up buying first copies of high-end brands, mainly because of the lesser prices and in order to keep up with the trends. While sometimes it may be a good idea, there are also chances of epic fails as the product may not turn up as expected.

In one such case, a Twitter user shared a picture of him having bought a fake Puma shoe. The photo, shows the logo of the German brand, but the name of the grey-coloured shoe had been changed to "Upma".

The user, named Yatharth, wrote, "Thrifted this delicious shoe yesterday from a local market for 690 bucks. Will society accept me".

Thrifted this delicious shoe yesterday from a local market for 690 bucks 👀



Will society accept me 🤔 pic.twitter.com/B4wz9lCAkX — 𝕏 Yatharth (blue tick) (@Yarth69) July 23, 2023

Soon after it was shared on the platform, it evoked a number of hilarious reactions from users. Grocery delivery platform Swiggy Instamart shared a photo of a upma packet and said, "Should have checked our app before buying, itna mehnga nahi milta (it is not so costly)."

Should have checked our app before buying, itna mehnga nahi milta 😔 https://t.co/hMqaglDbJL pic.twitter.com/6OYpdeUb3C — Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) July 26, 2023

Apart from Swiggy Instamart, several others took to the platform and shared their reactions.

"Will work for breakfast as well," a user wrote. "Well society will accept you if you get a matching pair of socks called Sambhar," another added.

A third user added, "Southern part of India will accept you. Afterall it is UPMA".

So far, the post has garnered over 18,000 views and nearly 200 likes.

