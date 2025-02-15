From Rs 3.38 LPA to Rs 1.05L/month: Redditor shares steady journey to homeownership, significant investments at 29

Not everyone’s financial journey is a race to ₹1 crore by 30. A Reddit user, Sayad-GD, shared his honest and detailed account of his financial progress at 29 on r/personalfinanceindia. Sayad-GD’s story is a refreshing reminder that everyone’s timeline is different. His journey highlights the ups and downs of building wealth steadily, offering a candid perspective that struck a chord with many.

“I recently calculated my net worth, and here’s where I stand,” Sayad-GD writes before breaking down his numbers:

Fixed Deposits (FDs): ≈ ₹6L

Savings Accounts: ≈ ₹4L

Mutual Funds: ≈ ₹10.22L (Invested ≈ ₹8L)

Stocks: ≈ ₹1.2L (Invested ≈ ₹85K)

EPF: ≈ ₹5.6L

PPF: ≈ ₹3.5L

Reflecting on his career, he shares how he started as a fresher after engineering with a salary of ₹3.38 LPA. “After 6 and a half years, my monthly salary is around ₹1.05L. It’s not too high, but it’s fine with me,” he says.

One of the biggest milestones in his journey was purchasing a 3BHK flat in Kolkata in 2023. “It was a big milestone for me because I spent my entire life in a small, old rented place,” he writes. The flat’s market value is approximately ₹45L, though he has no plans to sell it.

To finance the home, he took a 25-year home loan. However, thanks to increased SIPs and part prepayments, he has successfully reduced the loan tenure to 9–10 years. His current outstanding loan stands at ₹21L, with a monthly EMI of ₹29K.

“After 6.5 years of working, this feels like a solid step forward,” he adds. “I know it’s not a massive net worth compared to some, but hey, it’s mine, and it gives my parents a comfortable home.” More than wealth, his priority is ensuring his family’s well-being. “I just hope my parents stay healthy and stress-free forever.”

Reddit users were quick to shower the post with encouragement.

One commenter wrote, “Heartiest CONGRATULATIONS on this net worth. You should be proud of yourself for having a house at this age. It takes confidence in oneself to take such a huge home loan. Keep up the good work.”

Another user highlighted his salary growth: “Most people spend 40 years to earn ₹1L per month. You did it in under seven years. Isn’t that an achievement?”

A fellow Redditor chimed in, “This is awesome! Just maintain the discipline, and you will be fine. Don’t forget to indulge in life’s little luxuries—it’s worth it.”

“Comparison is a thief of joy,” another commenter reminded, praising the post for its grounded and relatable perspective. “In tier 2 towns, people want crores for a 2BHK. Finally, normal dudes are posting! Otherwise, it’s depressing to see posts like ‘I have ₹100 crore at 21, am I doing good?’”