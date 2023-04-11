From ‘Sholay’ to ‘Chole’: British High Commissioner makes epic spelling mistake, leaves internet in splits

The British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis, recently asked internet users to suggest some popular Hindi movies to help him improve his language skills. After some suggestions from Twitter users, he shared the shortlisted films he would watch but misspelt the name of the iconic movie Sholay as ‘Chole.’

This typo by the British High Commissioner left the internet in splits.

It all started when Ellis tweeted: “Ok, film lovers. I need recommendations for Hindi films to watch to improve my language. A colleague suggested Sholay - what do you think?”

Thanks for the 🎥 suggestions. So I’ll watch



1. Chole

2. Chupke Chupke

3. I hate violence but Gangs Wasseypur so I can say something friendly to the cricket opposition 😊



I have seen Lagaan (🙈) - that’s why I tell my colleagues every day “Dugna lagaan dena padega” 😉 — Alex Ellis (@AlexWEllis) April 11, 2023

The internet users did not disappoint the High Commissioner. They flooded him with movie suggestions in the comment box, including some of the most iconic Bollywood movies like Rang De Basanti, RRR, Lagaan, Amar Akbar Anthony and more.

After Ellis reviewed the suggestions, he shortlisted three movies to watch and shared them with the followers. Keeping the 1975 cult classic Sholay on top of his list, then Chupke Chupke and Gangs of Wasseypur. But he accidentally wrote ‘Chole’ instead of Sholay, leaving the internet laughing hard.

He wrote, “Thanks for the suggestions. So I’ll watch: Chole, Chupke Chupke, I hate violence but Gangs Wasseypur so I can say something friendly to the cricket opposition. I have seen Lagaan - that’s why I tell my colleagues every day, “Dugna lagaan dena padega.”

I meant शोले not chole (I haven’t had breakfast yet) https://t.co/CkqmtwAKow — Alex Ellis (@AlexWEllis) April 11, 2023

After he tweeted, some users pointed out the spelling mistake, and Ellis acknowledged that he incorrectly spelt a film's name and said that he meant Sholay, not ‘Chole.’

“I meant Sholay, not chole (I haven’t had breakfast yet),” he wrote, resharing the previous post.

This post by the British High Commissioner to India grabbed a lot of attention from the netizens, and here are some of the best reactions.

🤣 Love the sense of humour, sir. Enjoy watching them (and more). And about Chole, you can have them with bhaturas at an outlet of Sita Ram Diwan Chand or at Chache Di Hatti in Model town. Sholay, would be better on the TV. 😉 — Akshaye Rathi / अक्षय राठी 🇮🇳 (@akshayerathi) April 11, 2023

Chole may play havoc with your stomach and palate. Sholay with popcorn 🍿 would be a better option — Bharti Jain (@bhartijainTOI) April 11, 2023

Sir, you can eat Chole - chupke chupke - while watching GoW. 🫣😂 — Shantanu Patil's Weather Updates For MH / KA / GOA (@shanpati) April 11, 2023

Chole... Hahaha. Sure sir. But don't watch it, eat it with bhature Or kulche. — neha (@11nehak11) April 11, 2023

