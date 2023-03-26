'Full Marks': Netizens in love with question on Virat Kohli in Class 9 exam paper

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli's passion and hunger for the game made him one of the best athletes in the world and fans have always showered love and praise for him even after he had to go through a struggling phase recently in his career.

In another example of Kohli’s growing popularity, a question about his comeback was included in a Class 9 exam.

The question comes with a picture of the cricket player enjoying his century against Afghanistan in the 2022 Asia Cup and asks students to explain it in 100-200 words.

The picture instantly became a rage on social media and Kohli fans were super confident that they can easily score good marks by answering such an easy question.

A question for the English exam of 9th Standard.



Showing the picture from the hundred of Virat Kohli against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup. pic.twitter.com/j2bhv6p1pu — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 25, 2023

A Twitter user named Johns shared the picture on the microblogging platform and since then, it has garnered huge likes and comments.

A Twitter user named Johns shared the picture on the microblogging platform and since then, it has garnered huge likes and comments.

"Full marks for this question," said a user.

"Why didn't we get these types of questions? I remember I had a reading comprehension in my school exam and the passage was about when Messi and the Argentina team toured Kolkata. I got so excited seeing that," a second person said.

A third user remarked, "If I were the teacher I wud just examine who all passed the vibe check in the answers, and award either full marks or zero - nothing in between!"

The star Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batsman was seen training at the camp for the first match in IPL 2023 on April 1.

