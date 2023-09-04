G20 Summit 2023: List of Delhi Metro stations that will remain closed from Sept 8-10

The Delhi Police on Saturday requested the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to close some of the entry and exits at a number of metro stations during the two-day G20 Summit. However, the police have requested the closure of gates at 39 metro stations for three days from September 8 to 10.

In a letter to the chief security commissioner of DMRC, Delhi Police’s DCP (Metro) G Ram Gopal Naik has stated the matter should be considered as top priority. This comes after DMRC already announced that the passengers will not be able board or exit the train at Supreme Court metro station.

“As you are aware the G-20 Summit-2023 is around the corner and we are making all possible efforts to enhance the security matrix. Hence, in order to maintain foolproof security arrangements during the upcoming summit, it is required to ensure that the gates…that open towards the VVIPS route/venue of summit/place of stay may be closed from 08.09.2023 to 10.09.2023,” said the letter sent to chief security commissioner of DMRC.

According to the letter, some of the entry/exit gates at IGI Airport, Aero City, Dhaula Kuan, South Campus, Khan Market, Janpath, Kailash Colony, Moolchand, Supreme Court, Barakhamba Road, Ashram, Jangpura, IIT, Hauz Khas, Central Secretariat, Lok Kalyan Marg, ITO, Chandi Chowk and others will be closed for three days. Police have said only some of the stations will face restrictions while there will be regular movement allowed at others.

The letter further states that requests of such closures might also be made during the summit as well.

Agencies are leaving no stone unturned to provide strict security during the global event. Leaders and dignitaries from the member countries of G20 will land in the national capital later this week.

For the event, as many as 130,000 security personnel will be deployed, which consists of 80,000 personnel of Delhi Police and central forces. The personnel will be dressed in blue instead of the normal khaki uniforms.

Among the 45,000 personnel of central forces, commandos trained with high precision driving skills have also been included.

Indian Air Force is also going to deploy comprehensive measures for integrated aerospace defence in Delhi and nearby districts. Indian military will also deploy anti-drone systems to prevent any aerial threats.

The Indian government has leased 20 bulletproof limousines for the international guests at a cost of Rs 18 crore.

Apart from these, special security arrangements are also being made around various hotels where the foreign delegates will stay.

Additionally, the Delhi Police will monitor the borders of the city closely and AI research firm, Staqu, has been hired to identify known criminals and restrict their entry into the capital. Staqu specialises in extracting information from unstructured data like images and audio. The company has installed the software into the CCTVs covering all the borders of the city.

