'Gadar 2' vs 'OMG 2' Twitter review: Sunny Deol's film is 'blockbuster', say netizens; Akshay Kumar-starrer termed 'bold and brave'

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer 'Gadar 2' and Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam-starrer 'OMG 2' have released across the country on Friday, August 11.
Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 is a sequel to the 2001 film 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' and is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. The film is a period action drama, written by Shaktimaan Talwar.
On the other hand, OMG 2, is the sequel to the 2012 Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal film 'OMG - Oh My God'. The film narrates the tale of Kanti Sharan Mudgal (Pankaj Tripathi), an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva, a humble man, a loving father, and a caring husband.
As the two films released on Friday, movie goers were quick to share their views on the films. Here is what X (formerly Twitter) users said on the launch day:
Gadar 2 Twitter review:
Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2 opened up to positive reviews from audiences, with many of them terming it as a "blockbuster" and "masterpiece". Many have even said that the film met their expectations.
"Loved every bit of this masterpiece collaboration (Sunny Deol and director Anil Sharma). Outstanding direction and performances. Second half has some brilliant writings which makes the film a must watch," a user wrote.
Another added, "Gadar 2 is a cinematic masterpiece, showcasing exceptional storytelling, breathtaking cinematography, and mesmerizing performances. From the opening scene to the final credits, it takes you on an emotional rollercoaster that will leave you breathless."
OMG 2 Twitter review
Akshay-Kumar starrer OMG 2, which has been in the limelight over the last few days, due to its sensitive subject, has also been garnering praises since its release. Film critic Taran Adarsh termed OMG 2 as "courageous". "Bold. Brave. Progressive.. It conveys what it intends to without mincing words," he wrote.
"A gripping plot, engaging screenplay, & solid performances #OMG2Review," another user added.
A third added, "With a balanced dose of a social message & humour, #OMG2 weaves a compelling story about the need for sex education. With @TripathiiPankaj @akshaykumar at their witty best, the film never enters the preachy zone and is highly entertaining."
