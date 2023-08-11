'Gadar 2' vs 'OMG 2' Twitter review: Sunny Deol's film is 'blockbuster', say netizens; Akshay Kumar-starrer termed 'bold and brave'

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer 'Gadar 2' and Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam-starrer 'OMG 2' have released across the country on Friday, August 11.

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 is a sequel to the 2001 film 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' and is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. The film is a period action drama, written by Shaktimaan Talwar.

On the other hand, OMG 2, is the sequel to the 2012 Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal film 'OMG - Oh My God'. The film narrates the tale of Kanti Sharan Mudgal (Pankaj Tripathi), an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva, a humble man, a loving father, and a caring husband.

As the two films released on Friday, movie goers were quick to share their views on the films. Here is what X (formerly Twitter) users said on the launch day:

Gadar 2 Twitter review:

Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2 opened up to positive reviews from audiences, with many of them terming it as a "blockbuster" and "masterpiece". Many have even said that the film met their expectations.

"Loved every bit of this masterpiece collaboration (Sunny Deol and director Anil Sharma). Outstanding direction and performances. Second half has some brilliant writings which makes the film a must watch," a user wrote.

Another added, "Gadar 2 is a cinematic masterpiece, showcasing exceptional storytelling, breathtaking cinematography, and mesmerizing performances. From the opening scene to the final credits, it takes you on an emotional rollercoaster that will leave you breathless."

This movie is really good! Everything in it is well made and it will definitely give you a good nostalgic feeling, just like the old Gadar2. The best part is the story, it's so well crafted and keeps you hooked the whole time. pic.twitter.com/MQ0RrVlBcq — Believer (@Believer2202) August 11, 2023

Loved every bit of this masterpiece collaboration [ #SunnyDeol and director #AnilSharma ] Outstanding DIRECTION & PERFORMANCES. Second half have some brilliant writings which makes the film a must watch...#Gadar2Review pic.twitter.com/RIk7bhc3Ku — ठाकुर शिखर ❤️ (@shikharkashi29) August 11, 2023

#Gadar2Review : ★★★½#Gadar2 carries forward the emotional intensity with a mix of drama and action, offering a gripping narrative that resonates with its predecessor.@iamsunnydeol is in fine form & gives a Powerful , Whistle Blowing & Moving Performance. He has turned… pic.twitter.com/i0pUl7CLv4 — Rajat R Lunkad (@rajatlunkad) August 11, 2023

#Gadar2 is a cinematic masterpiece, showcasing exceptional storytelling, breathtaking cinematography, and mesmerizing performances From the opening scene to the final credits, it takes you on an emotional rollercoaster that will leave you breathless.⭐⭐⭐🌟 #Gadar2Review pic.twitter.com/qOSm2OgDrs — Harminder 🍿🎬🏏 (@Harminderboxoff) August 11, 2023

Dawn breaks, and #Gadar2 shines! Early shows spark excitement, hinting at a massive box office debut. Public and Indian Army reviews fuse into a BLOCKBUSTER consensus. Love pours in, making this a cinematic marvel that ignites hearts.👏 @iamsunnydeol pic.twitter.com/0lPw88JoFd — JITENDRA MOTIYANI 💞 (@JITENDRAm18) August 11, 2023

OMG 2 Twitter review

Akshay-Kumar starrer OMG 2, which has been in the limelight over the last few days, due to its sensitive subject, has also been garnering praises since its release. Film critic Taran Adarsh termed OMG 2 as "courageous". "Bold. Brave. Progressive.. It conveys what it intends to without mincing words," he wrote.

"A gripping plot, engaging screenplay, & solid performances #OMG2Review," another user added.

A third added, "With a balanced dose of a social message & humour, #OMG2 weaves a compelling story about the need for sex education. With @TripathiiPankaj @akshaykumar at their witty best, the film never enters the preachy zone and is highly entertaining."

Bold. Brave. Progressive… It conveys what it intends to without mincing words… #OMG2 has a captivating plot, gripping screenwriting and solid dialogues, but what enhances the impact are the towering performances. #OMG2Review… pic.twitter.com/MRTErxUA8e — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 10, 2023

Terrific Storytelling, Fabulous Performances, Engrossing Writing #OMG2 has it all. #AkshayKumar is in superb form, steals the show. #PankajTripathi is the soul of the film, #YamiGautam is impactful. Serves the primary purpose: delivers entertainment. #OMG2Review… pic.twitter.com/7RdWSGApnI August 11, 2023

A gripping plot, engaging screenplay, & solid performances #OMG2Review 👌#AkshayKumar is top-notch; ✨️ #YamiGautam is simply sensational; 💛… pic.twitter.com/ip9JTpLl0P — Praneet Samaiya (@praneetsamaiya) August 11, 2023

.#OMG2Review: With a balanced dose of a social message & humour, #OMG2 weaves a compelling story about the need for sex education. With @TripathiiPankaj @akshaykumar at their witty best, the film never enters the preachy zone and is highly entertaining.https://t.co/8M4dmsTgUW — Monika Rawal (@monikarawal) August 11, 2023

#OMG2Review : ★★★★#OMG2 is a well-intentioned & entertaining film that tackles the taboo subject in a thought-provoking and humorous way.@TripathiiPankaj demonstrates his versatility once more & proves yet again why he is one of the best actors working today.@akshaykumar… pic.twitter.com/tBxnnYt8yT — Rajat R Lunkad (@rajatlunkad) August 11, 2023

Court room drama between Pankaj & Yami is engaging…. Overall Good Film…… pic.twitter.com/1l3Hw91kKk August 11, 2023

Just want to say that everyone should watch this movie.@akshaykumar sir I salute you @TripathiiPankaj sir Parnam h apko or kya sikh di h apne or hasaya bhi bahut h.@yamigautam ji आपका काम बोलता है। And you really look like a lawyer.#OMG2Review pic.twitter.com/vzoxQb3YoT — VINAY TIWARI (@vinayking1555) August 11, 2023

