‘Game of Thrones’ tour inspires ‘Modi Circuit’ in Uttarakhand; to cover ‘Man vs Wild’ trail

The Uttarakhand government is working on the ‘Modi Circuit’, a trail to cover the places visited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bear Grylls’ show, ‘Man vs Wild’.

The circuit, inside the Jim Corbett National Park, will cover the places visited and the activities done by the PM. The Tourism Department of the state has started identifying the places and making arrangements for accommodation for tourists, stated a report by The Indian Express. They are looking at places that are along a 30-40 km distance.

Uttarakhand Minister of Tourism Satpal Maharaj told the daily that the idea for the circuit came to him when he heard about the ‘Game of Thrones’ tour, during a visit to Croatia. The tour allows tourists to visit the locations where the popular TV show was shot.

The minister said that they already have several circuits including Maa Bhagwati, Shiva, Vishnu, Hanuman, and Vivekanand.

Additional CEO of the Adventure Sports Division of the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board, Colonel Ashwini Pundir told the daily that they are making a list of areas where Grylls took the PM. They are also looking at a social media plan, and how to popularise the circuit.

The plan, the officials said, was to attract visitors from neighbouring states like Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, who can visit over the weekend, as the trail would not take a lot of time to cover.

The Bear Grylls-PM Modi episode of ‘Man vs Wild’ aired in August 2019. The two walked along the Kosi River, and set off on a series of activities.

