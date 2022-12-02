Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat rams into cattle; fourth incident in 2 months

In yet another incident, the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Superfast Express hit cattle between Udvada and Vapi stations in Gujarat on Thursday evening. The collision caused a minor dent on the train's front panel, a railway official was quoted by news agency PTI.

This is the fourth such incident involving the semi-high-speed train on the route since it began operating two months ago.

Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer of Western Railway, said the incident occurred near level crossing gate no 87 between Udvada and Vapi around 6.23 pm. "There was a minor dent in the front portion with no operational issues. The dent will be attended to tonight," he said.

The train journey resumed at 6.35 pm after a brief halt.

A couple of similar incidents were reported previously. A cattle runover incident occurred with the Vande Bharat train near Atul in Gujarat's Valsad towards the end of October. The train was on its journey from Mumbai Central to Gandhinagar when the incident happened.



