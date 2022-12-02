'Looks like it came from the future': Elon Musk starts deliveries of Tesla trucks

Elon Musk, Twitter and Tesla chief, has finally commenced the deliveries of the company's first heavy-duty all-electric Semi truck. The event happened in the US and the company is looking to capitalize on the commercial segment and transform it with its EV options. Musk claims that the truck can offer a driving range of up to 500 miles (roughly 805 km).

Tesla's electric semi truck was initially planned for a launch in the year 2019 but battery production constraints pushed the deliveries to 2022. The electric semi-truck will compete with its diesel counterparts and Musk claims the emissions will be much lower compared to them.

The new Truck will get features like regenerative braking for recharging the truck's battery while on the move. In terms of power, Musk claims that the new semi-truck is almost three times more powerful than a diesel truck. Tesla has also announced that it will be using the semi-trucks for carrying its own passenger vehicles.

During the launch event, the Tesla truck was demonstrated to complete over a 500-mile ride on a single charge despite carrying a full load. In terms of performance, the Semi uses three independent motors. Tesla claims that the motors provide instant torque and power at any speed for drivers to merge safely and keep pace with traffic. The Semi can accelerate from 0-60 mph (97 km/hr) in 20 seconds, fully loaded, and maintain highway-level speeds even up steep grades.

The Tesla Semi comes with some standard active safety features. The truck comes with a unique central seating position which the company claims, gives the driver better visibility. Additionally, an all-electric architecture reduces both rollover risk and cabin intrusion in case of an accident, according to the EV company.

