Gangubai Kathiawadi box office day 1: Alia Bhatt film earns Rs 10.5 crore

Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi, which released on February 25, earned Rs 10.5 crore in India on its opening day. Sharing the film's opening day collection on Twitter, Bhansali Productions tweeted, "Gangubai Zindabad at the box office."

Gangubai Kathiawadi is the story of a young woman, Gangubai, who ran brothels in Mumbai's Kamathipura and is based on a chapter from writer S Hussain Zaidi's book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai'.

Meanwhile, trade analyst Taran Adarsh also tweeted, "#GangubaiKathiawadi surprises on Day 1 Opens higher than #Raazi [pre-Covid release] While the *industry/trade* was expecting 6.25 cr - 7.25 cr, the strong word of mouth help biz escalate evening show onwards Fri 10.50 cr. #India biz (sic)."

#GangubaiKathiawadi surprises on Day 1… Opens higher than #Raazi [pre-Covid release]… While the *industry/trade* was expecting ₹ 6.25 cr - ₹ 7.25 cr, the strong word of mouth help biz escalate evening show onwards… Fri ₹ 10.50 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/bajQrEHV29 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 26, 2022

About Gangubai Kathiawadi



Bhatt portrays the role of Gangubai, who was the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Seema Pahwa, Vijay Raaz, and Shantanu Maheshwari in pivotal roles.



Gangubai Kathiawadi, which is a biographical crime drama, is co-produced by Bhansali Productions and Jayantilal Gada's Pen India Limited.