‘Gen Z knows reels, not real math...’: Bengaluru-based CEO flags hiring gaps as only 2 solve Class 5 sum

Bengaluru-based CEO Ashish Gupta stirred a debate on LinkedIn, questioning if Gen Z’s sharp social media skills are masking a lack of basic problem-solving and financial literacy.

In a post titled "Gen Z Knows Reels, But Not Real Math?", Gupta points to an uncomfortable reality — a generation quick to create viral content but struggling with simple real-world reasoning.

Sharing his recent campus hiring experience, Gupta recounted a visit to a renowned institute to recruit fresh graduates from streams like BBA and BCA. Interacting with over 50 students, he posed a straightforward Class 5 math question: "If a car travels the first 60 km at 30 km/h and the next 60 km at 60 km/h, what is its average speed?"

Only two students answered correctly, while the rest struggled to solve it. Yet, when asked about how they would market a product, Gupta found them brimming with ideas about Instagram reels, viral content, and digital trends.

Gupta noted that this reveals a stark truth—Gen Z is highly adept at navigating social media but lacks basic problem-solving, logical reasoning, and financial literacy. He cautioned that if this imbalance continues, it could leave an entire generation vulnerable when dealing with personal finance, decision-making, and analytical challenges.

Gupta’s concerns align with a growing body of research highlighting employers’ struggle to onboard Gen Z talent. A study by Intelligent.com shows that 60 percent of US companies have had to fire at least one Gen Z hire soon after onboarding, and three-quarters of companies say only a few of their Gen Z recruits live up to expectations.



Recruiters are split on hiring Gen Z freshers — only 25 percent of US recruiters are eager to hire them, while 17 percent remain hesitant or openly reluctant. The challenge, as Gupta indirectly reflects, goes beyond outdated thinking and points to a fundamental disconnect between Gen Z’s approach and the demands of traditional workplaces.

Employers report various concerns including a sense of entitlement among Gen Z employees, with 65 percent of employers highlighting this as a key issue. Fifty-five percent say Gen Z takes feedback as personal criticism, making growth and adaptability difficult. Half of the employers question the work ethic of Gen Z recruits, while 45 percent note a lack of motivation and difficulty in responding to constructive feedback. Forty percent say Gen Z often lacks professionalism and is unprepared for the realities of a full-time job.

The Intelligent.com survey, conducted in August 2024, collected insights from 966 senior business leaders involved in hiring across the US. These leaders, all over 25 years old, with significant professional experience and senior roles, highlighted that while Gen Z brings creative perspectives, their readiness for real-world demands remains questionable.