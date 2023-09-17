'Get some time off, have a bit of fun too': Shah Rukh Khan wishes PM Modi on his birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 73 years old on Sunday and wishes from all over the world are pouring in. Some of the biggest celebrities came forward to wish PM Modi on his birthday, and the latest name to join the list is none other than the King Khan of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share a heartwarming wish for PM Narendra Modi on his 73rd birthday. The actor, whose latest release Jawan is breaking all the previous records at the box office, wrote, “Happy Birthday to Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi ji!!! Have a healthy and joyful day. May u get some time off from work and have a bit of fun too. Best wishes. (sic)”

Happy Birthday to Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi ji!!! Have a healthy and joyful day. May u get some time off from work and have a bit of fun too. Best wishes. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 17, 2023

Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kamal Haasan, and many stars wished Prime Minister Modi.

Khiladi Kumar wrote on X, sharing a picture with PM Modi, “Happy Birthday @narendramodi ji. Keep inspiring us, year after year. Wishing you great health, prayers, and happiness always (sic)."

Happy Birthday @narendramodi ji. Keep inspiring us, year after year 🙏Wishing you great health, prayers and happiness always. pic.twitter.com/9JTFeEJ71w — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 17, 2023

"Wishing Hon PM Shri Narendra Modi ji a very Happy Birthday @narendramodi (sic),” Salman Khan wrote on X.

Wishing Hon PM Shri Narendra Modi ji a very Happy Birthday….@narendramodi — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) September 17, 2023

Kamal Haasan tweeted, "Heartiest birthday greetings to Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji! May you be bestowed with good health and prosperity. @narendramodi (sic).”

Heartiest birthday greetings to Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji! May you be bestowed with good health and prosperity.@narendramodi — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) September 17, 2023

“Happy birthday to the most loved leader in the world, an ordinary man who rose to the heights of empowerment through his hard work and perseverance and became the architect of New Bharat. You are not just a Prime Minister for the people of Bharat, like Lord Rama your name is etched in the consciousness of this nation forever. Wishing you a long and healthy life sir @narendramodi #HappyBirthdayModiJi #NarendraModi #narendramodibirthday,” wrote Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut while sharing a picture of PM Modi.

Happy birthday to the most loved leader in the world, an ordinary man who rose to the heights of empowerment through his hard work and perseverance and became the architect of New Bharat. You are not just a Prime Minister for the people of Bharat, like Lord Rama your name is… pic.twitter.com/Bkc8dufcAH — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 17, 2023

Sonu Sood also came forward and wrote, “Wishing our Honourable PM Shri @narendramodi ji a very happy birthday. May you pave the way for the holistic development of Bharat with your strong leadership and far-reaching vision.”

Wishing our Honourable PM Shri @narendramodi ji a very happy birthday. May you pave the way for the holistic development of Bharat with your strong leadership and far-reaching vision. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/ZDsPcMdEQo — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 17, 2023

Actor Rajkummar Rao shared a picture of him with PM Modi on Instagram and wrote in Hindi, “Happy birthday to you dear @narendramodi Many congratulations on the immense success of G20. May God grant you a long life and all happiness. May you continue to inspire us all. Hail India."