Ghaziabad: 14-year-old dies of rabies, hid dog bite from parents for over a month

A 14-year-old boy died of rabies in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad after he hid a dog bite from his parents for over a month. Reportedly, the boy was bitten by his neighbour's dog over a month ago but hid it from his parents out of fear.

Shahvaz, a student of class 8, died on Monday evening when he was being brought back to Ghaziabad from Bulandshahr, where he was taken for treatment after his condition deteriorated, PTI reported quoting police officials as saying.

The student was a resident of Charan Singh colony under the Vijay Nagar police station area. He was bitten by his neighbour's dog one-and-a-half months ago but hid it from his parents out of fear, police further told.

Later, the teenager contracted rabies and started behaving abnormally and stopped eating on September 1. The boy, on being asked by his family members, finally said that he had been bitten by their neighbour's dog, the police further mentioned.

Following this, Shahvaz was taken to many hospitals in Delhi but he was not admitted there for treatment. They then took him to an Ayurvedic doctor in Bulandshahr for treatment, the family told the police.

Shahvaz died while he was returning from Bulandshahr with his father in an ambulance.

A complaint has been lodged in the matter and action will be taken against the dog owner, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kotwali zone, Nimish Patil told PTI.

A purported video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. In the video, the boy is seen writhing in pain inside the ambulance while his father tries to calm him down.

If you can't vaccinate 🐕, then don't domestic one. Yesterday evening a 14-yr-old Shavez, died in his father's arm, as he did not inform his parents about dog bite, which he suffered more than a month ago due to negligence of his neighbour. #Ghaziabad #UttarPradesh pic.twitter.com/45wVyPw5nC — Arvind Chauhan 💮🛡️ (@Arv_Ind_Chauhan) September 5, 2023

