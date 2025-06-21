'Goans didn’t really respect Indian tourists': boAT founder Aman Gupta recalls early 2000s bias

Aman Gupta, co-founder of boAt and Shark Tank India judge, claims Goa’s famed hospitality wasn’t always extended to Indians, recalling a time in the 2000s when local respect and accommodations were reserved for Israeli tourists.

On The Prakhar Gupta Xperience podcast, the entrepreneur reminisced about Goa’s past, describing how Indians were often sidelined in favor of foreign backpackers, particularly Israelis.

“We used to go to Anjuna Beach, and back then, only Israelis used to get places to stay there,” Gupta said. “Even the local Goans didn’t really respect Indian tourists much.”

Gupta, now 43, said his experiences in Goa predate the iconic Bollywood film Dil Chahta Hai, which helped turn the coastal state into a millennial travel hotspot. He recalled attending elusive “forest parties” where entry was mostly brokered by foreign travelers.

“Back then, Bamboo Forest parties and places like Hilltop were popular, but hardly any Indian tourists were there,” he said.

Despite past exclusivity, Gupta noted that dynamics have since shifted. “Things have changed now. Indians are the ones who spend the most money there, and tourism has grown a lot,” he observed, highlighting how domestic travelers now dominate the Goan scene.

Still, not everything is on the upswing. Recent data paints a stark picture for Goa's tourism sector. According to Cruz Cardozo of the Shack Owners Welfare Society, quoted in a News18 report, Goa saw a sharp decline in tourist footfall after March, with domestic arrivals plummeting by around 60% and international visitors down by 40%. The downturn forced nearly 10% of beach shacks to close ahead of the typical end-of-season in May.

Popular beaches like Colva, Calangute, and Cavelossim have seen closures, with the exodus of British tourists and dwindling Russian arrivals adding to the slump.