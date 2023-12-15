'Golmaal Returns' actor Shreyas Talpade suffers heart attack, undergoes angioplasty

In a shocking turn of events, Golmaal Returns actor Shreyas Talpade suffered a heart attack on Thursday after finishing a shoot in Mumbai. He was admitted to Belle Vue Hospital in Andheri West, Mumbai where he underwent angioplasty.

The 47-year-old actor was reportedly shooting for his upcoming multi-starrer project 'Welcome to the Jungle'. The actor is doing fine now.

"He was admitted late in the evening and the procedure happened at around 10 pm. He is now doing fine and should be discharged in a few days," an India Today report quoted the hospital as saying.

According to reports, Talpade collapsed after suffering a heart attack following his shoot. He was rushed to the hospital over complaints of uneasiness on Thursday evening.

Talpade, 47, has received widespread acclaim, both from critics and audiences, for his contributions to Hindi as well as Marathi cinema. One of his most popular role was that of a specially-abled athlete in the 2005 film 'Iqbal', also starring Naseeruddin Shah.

However, even before Iqbal, Talpade did many Marathi TV shows and plays. The actor has been a part of several big hits including Golmaal Returns, Om Shanti Om, Housefull 2 as well as critically praised films like Dor.

He is now gearing up for 'Welcome to the Jungle', which is the third installment of the hit franchise 'Welcome'. The star cast of the film includes Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Dutt, Rajpal Yadav, among others.

The second installment of the film was titled 'Welcome Back' which was released in 2015.

Talpade will also be seen in Kangana Ranaut's directorial - Emergency. In the film, he will portray the role of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

