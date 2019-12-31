Google Doodle: Google celebrates New Year's Eve 2020 with doodle on weather frog, bird

Google is celebrating New Year's Eve with a doodle featuring a weather frog and a little bird watching fireworks celebration on Tuesday. The Google Doodle features a multi-colour firework with yellow, red, blue, green sparks. The frog and the bird can be seen wearing party caps to celebrate the New Year.

Google said that the Google Doodle was inspired by the weather search. If anyone looks up weather in Google search, a frog appears. The frog, therefore, symbolises someone who gears up for New Year celebrations in any weather. "He says he's most excited about it being a Leap Year. The 2020s are sure to be ribbitting!" Google said.

Google has also released eight pictures of New Year's Eve made by Doodler Sophie Diao, where it said, "A few of the Weather scenes you might catch Froggy in today".

