Google Doodle today: Know the history of Pizza; why is Google celebrating Pizza Day?

Ever thought about pizza being the hero of a Google Doodle? Today’s Google Doodle features the delicious flatbread as its hero and aims to celebrate its legacy through a pizza puzzle game. Today’s Google Doodle is celebrating Pizza as the culinary art of Neapolitan “Pizzaiuolo” was inscribed on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

This pizza puzzle game, a part of today’s Google doodle, features beloved pizza toppings globally. This game challenges players to slice based on their choice of pizza and keep a close eye on the requested toppings and number of slices. Challengers are requested to keep a close eye on the requested toppings and number of slices as more accurate the order, the more stars you earn, as per Google.

#DidYouKnow? An estimated five billion pizzas are consumed internationally each year!



What else would you expect from one of the world's favorite culinary traditions? 🍕



Learn more & get slicing in today's interactive game #GoogleDoodle → https://t.co/8duFOy0NGB pic.twitter.com/7MrZePag6F — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) December 6, 2021

These pizzas are Margherita (cheese, tomatoes and basil); Pepperoni (cheese and pepperoni); White (cheese, white sauce, mushrooms and broccoli); Paneer Tikka (paneer, capsicum, onion and paprika); Teriyaki Mayonnaise (cheese, teriyaki chicken, seaweed and mayonnaise); Tom Yum (cheese, shrimp, mushrooms, chili peppers and lime leaves); Calabresa (cheese, calabresa, onion rings and whole black olives); Muzarella (cheese, oregano and whole green olives); Magyaros (salami, bacon, onion and chili pepper); Hawaiian (cheese, ham and pineapple); and Desserts.

What is the history of this globally popular fast food? “Although flatbread with toppings has been consumed for centuries in ancient civilisations from Egypt to Rome, the southwestern Italian city of Naples is widely credited as the birthplace of the pizza known today (dough layered with tomatoes and cheese) in the late 1700s. It’s here that the story of pizza begins: one that is baked together with centuries of global migration, economic development and technological evolution,” the blog read. Google’s blog on the same also mentions that around 5 billion pizzas or 350 slices per second in the US alone are consumed every year.

