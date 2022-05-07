Govt announces logo design contest for India's G20 Presidency; check out details

The Ministry of External Affairs has invited logo designs for the upcoming G20 Presidency of India. G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation that plays an important role in global economic governance.

India will hold the G20 Presidency for the very first time from December 1 to November 30, 2023. India will host the G20 summit next year.

"During its Presidency, India will set the agenda for the year, and have an opportunity to shape discussions and outcomes in a range of global issues ranging from climate and environment, trade and investment, health, agriculture, digital economy, energy, anti-corruption, employment, education, tourism and culture," noted the foreign ministry.

The last date of submission for the logo design contest is Jun 7, 2022.

Criteria for logo design:

MEA explained that the logo should reflect, nationwide and internationally, a uniquely "Indian" G20. It should have the following elements

(i) One or more of India's G20 thematic priorities such as sustainable development for all, a human-centric approach, equitable and resilient growth, a lifestyle for the environment, the world as one family and multilateral partnerships;

(ii) Amritkaal - India's next 25 years journey from 75 to 100, which is both futuristic and inclusive;

(iii) The logo design should include artistic expressions of colour combination/arrangements in the National Tricolour;

(iv) 'G20' should be reflected prominently in the logo.

The following criteria have been listed by MEA as desirable:

(i) The Indian symbols derived from or reflect the Indian culture, heritage, philosophy, architecture, national symbols, economic progress, scientific achievement, unity in diversity etc.

(ii) India's G20 Presidency as a guiding voice for the world, navigating through contemporary global challenges.

(iii) Texts used in the logo design should be in English.

Prizes for logo design contest:

The first winner shall get Rs 150,000. The next five best entries shall receive Rs 15,000 each. Following that, the next five shortlisted entries shall get Rs 10,000 each. The prize money will be payable after the deduction of TDS.

Also read: Rooftop solar energy panels for all CAPF establishments, says Govt