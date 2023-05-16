‘Gujarat mein hoon, mera khana nahi milega na’: Mohammed Shami’s response on food leaves Ravi Shastri in splits

Cricketers are known for following a strict workout regimen and diet, and it is only natural for them to miss their favourite dishes. Take Mohammed Shami for one -- he appears to be missing his favourite dish in Ahmedabad. Shami is currently part of Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 team.

In an interaction with Ravi Shastri, Shami acknowledged that his favourite dish would not be available in Gujarat. The conversation took place after Gujarat Titans' win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The former India head coach-turned commentator Ravi Shastri asked Shami what he eats as he is looking stronger and fitter than before, to which the fast bowler said, "Gujarat mein hoon, mera khana nahi milega na (I'm in Gujarat, so will not get what I want)." Both Shami and Shastri cracked into laughter after his hilarious response.



However, he later added, “Lekin Gujrati food enjoy kar raha hun.” (However, I’m enjoying Gujarati cuisine).

Shami also spoke at length about his improvement in bowling at IPL 2023. "I've been focusing on hitting the ball into the pitch, bowl to my strengths and on good lines. I've been trying to hit similar lines and make use of the new ball. That's always given me success. The wicket was the same as that in the last game. Mohit coming in has helped go well in the middle overs, given we have Rashid and Noor as well," Shami said.



Shubman Gill hit his maiden IPL century to help holders Gujarat Titans secure their play-off berth with a thumping 34-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. Gill, who smashed 101 off 58 balls, put on a 147-run stand with Sai Sudarshan, who made 47, to guide table-toppers Gujarat to 188-9 in Ahmedabad. Mohammed Shami and Mohit Sharma both took four wickets to limit Hyderabad to 154-9 as Gujarat became the first team to secure one of the four play-off spots.

