Gujarat Phase 2 Election: PM Modi meets mother, to vote tomorrow in Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met his mother Heeraben Modi and took her blessings at her residence in Gandhinagar’s Raisan area ahead of Gujarat's second phase of voting on Monday, December 5. He spent around 45 minutes with his mother before leaving for the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters ‘Kamalam' in Gandhinagar, where he was received by Amit Shah, state BJP president CR Patil, and other senior leaders.

PM Modi, who was in Gujarat for campaigning for the ongoing assembly elections, wrapped up his campaign on Friday with over 31 rallies and led three big road shows.

Apart from Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, CM Bhupendra Bhai Patel, former Deputy CM Nitin Patel, and several other union ministers will also exercise their rights in the second phase of the Gujarat elections on Monday (December 5).

PM Modi, Amit Shah, and CM Bhupendra Patel will vote in Ahmedabad. The Prime Minister will cast his vote at a polling station set up at a high school in Ranip locality on Monday morning. Modi is a registered voter from the Ranip area and had cast his vote in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and previous polls. Shah will cast his vote at a municipal sub-zonal office in the Naranpura locality of the city.

Out of the total 182 Assembly seats in Gujarat, elections for 89 seats were held on December 1. Polling for the remaining 93 seats, including 16 in Ahmedabad city, will be held on Monday.

For 93 seats, 833 candidates are in the fray from several political parties, including the BJP, Congress, and the new poll entrant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The nominees also include 285 independents, as per the state election body.

The BJP and the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP are contesting in all 93 seats while the Congress is contesting 90 seats and its alliance partner Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has fielded candidates in two seats.

Among other parties, the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) has fielded 12 candidates, and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) 44.

Polling for the first phase for 89 constituencies in Saurashtra, Kutch, and south Gujarat regions was held on December 1. The counting of votes for all 182 constituencies in Gujarat will be taken up on December 8.

A total of 2.51 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise for the second phase of elections, including 1.29 crore men and 1.22 crore women. There are 5.96 lakh voters in the age group of 18 to 19 years, according to the Election Commission.

The poll body has set up 14,975 polling stations for which 1.13 lakh election staffers have been deployed.

(With inputs from agency)