Gulab jamuns not allowed! Indian man offers sweets to Thai airport staff

Indian passenger Himanshu Devgan was carrying a tin of gulab jamuns when he was stopped by Phuket airport officials in Thailand. He was told that he cannot bring them in his luggage so Devgan chose to offer the sweets to the security-check officials. He shared a video of him offering gulab jamuns to the airport staff on Instagram.

"When they restricted us to carry Gulab jamuns at the security check, we decided to share our happiness with them. Phuket airport," The video text read. In caption Himanshu wrote "Great start to the day!".



Himanshu Devgan posted the video on Instagram on September 24. The video has more than 11,00,000 views and over 61,000 likes so far. One user wrote: "Sweet punishment for not letting gulabjamuns in."

Another user reacted, "Indians are best nahi le jane diya chalega but khila ke toh jaenge." A user shared a similar experience: "Haha this happened with us too at the London airport while on our way to Prague haha we saw it going away. Wish I had done the same lol."



Also read: Air India revises concessionary fares from tomorrow; check new discounts

Also read: Now you can take a helicopter ride in Bengaluru to avoid traffic chaos