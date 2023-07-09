Gurugram issues work from home advisory for private, corporate offices amid heavy rains

The Gurugram administration has issued a work-from-home (WFH) advisory on July 10 to corporate and private offices in the district due to heavy rains. The advisory has been issued in view of the forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the district on July 9.

The advisory said that all corporate and private offices in the district should guide their employees to work from home. The advisory also said that all schools and colleges in the district will remain closed.

Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram Nishant Kumar Yadav said,“This will also help the civic agencies to take up dewatering and repair works expeditiously. We also advised the resident not to step outside unnecessarily due to rain.”

According to the data from the district administration, Gurugram City recorded 150 mm of rain between 6.00 am and 11.00 pm on Sunday, July 9. This caused heavy waterlogging on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway and different parts of the city.

The commuters on the expressway near Narsinghpur Chowk faced huge traffic congestion on the spot and some people were seen walking in knee-deep water.

The waterlogging also caused power outages in some parts of the city. The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has said that it is working to clear the waterlogging and restore power supply.

The GMDA has also asked people to stay indoors and avoid travelling if possible. It has also advised people to be careful of waterlogging and flooding.

The Gurugram Traffic Police took to Twitter to update commuters about traffic movements. The police asked commuters to consider working from home due to waterlogging and the traffic situation.

Meanwhile, the Gurugram District Administration has issued an advisory asking private schools in the city to remain closed on Monday, July 10, due to the heavy rains.

The advisory said that the schools should remain closed for the safety of the students and staff. It also said that the schools should take all necessary precautions to prevent waterlogging and flooding.

"Due to incessant rainfall, roads are waterlogged and commuting is extremely difficult. Hence, the schools will remain closed tomorrow (July 10) for students' safety, by orders from the District Authorities," read a message from the principal of DAV public school, sector 14.

