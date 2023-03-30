Gurugram man shoots 23-year-old colleague after argument over chair in office

A 23-year-old man, an employee at a financial firm in Gurugram, was shot at by his co-worker, following an argument over a chair in their office on Wednesday, police said. The incident happened near the Ramada hotel.

The victim, identified as Vishal, was critically injured and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital. The victim is a resident of Firoz Gandhi colony in sector 9, Gurugram.

An FIR has been lodged against the accused, identified as Aman Jangra, who is a native of Hisar in Haryana. After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and rushed Vishal to a hospital.

Vishal's family members were informed and based on the complaint of the victim's brother, a case was lodged under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 25-54-59 of the Arms Act, police said, according to a report by news agency PTI.

In his statement, Vishal said he had an argument with his colleague Aman Jangra regarding a chair in the office on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the duo again had an argument over the same issue following which he walked out of the office, police revealed.

The victim alleged that when he was walking on the road, Aman came from behind, took out a pistol and shot at him before escaping from the spot.

"The accused has been identified and we are conducting raids to nab him. He will be arrested soon," said Virender Vij, DCP, East.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also WATCH: Smriti Irani, Swati Piramal, Vineeta Singh, Ghazal Alagh, Masaba Gupta celebrate women leaders at BT MPW Awards 2022

Also Read: Single-day rise of 3,016 fresh Covid-19 cases in India; highest in nearly six months

Also Read: COVID-19 in Delhi: Health Minister to hold emergency meet as cases reach 300 for first time in 6 months

Also Read: PAN-Aadhaar linking: As new deadline approaches, here's what you must keep in mind