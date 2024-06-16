Happy Father's Day 2024: Top SMS, WhatsApp messages, wishes, Facebook status to wish your dad on Father's Day

Father's Day started with Sonora Smart Dodd in Spokane, Washington. She wanted to honor her father, William Jackson Smart, a Civil War veteran who single-handedly raised her and her siblings after their mother passed away. Inspired by Mother's Day, she sought to celebrate fathers too.

Ready to share the love? Here are the 50 best quotes, messages, and wishes for your dad.

Happy Father’s Day 2024: 25 Best Wishes and Messages

Happy Father’s Day! Thank you for being the best dad anyone could ask for.

To the world’s greatest dad, Happy Father’s Day! Your love and support mean everything to me.

Happy Father’s Day to my hero and role model. Thank you for everything you’ve done for our family.

You’ve always been there for me. Thank you, Dad. Happy Father’s Day!

I’m so lucky to have you as my dad. Happy Father’s Day!

Thank you for your guidance and strength. Happy Father’s Day!

Happy Father’s Day to the man who taught me how to be strong and kind.

You’re not just my father, you’re my friend. Happy Father’s Day!

I admire everything you do. Happy Father’s Day!

To the best dad in the world, Happy Father’s Day!

Your wisdom has shaped me into who I am today. Happy Father’s Day!

Happy Father’s Day to the man who always knows how to make me smile.

Your love and dedication inspire me every day. Happy Father’s Day!

I’m proud to be your child. Happy Father’s Day!

Thank you for always being there, Dad. Happy Father’s Day!

You make the world a better place. Happy Father’s Day!

Cheers to the best dad ever! Happy Father’s Day!

Your love and care mean the world to me. Happy Father’s Day!

Happy Father’s Day! I’m grateful for your love and support.

You’re my favorite superhero. Happy Father’s Day!

Thank you for being my rock. Happy Father’s Day!

Wishing you a day filled with love and happiness. Happy Father’s Day!

Happy Father’s Day to my biggest supporter and best friend.

Your love is a treasure I hold dear. Happy Father’s Day!

You’ve made every day brighter. Happy Father’s Day!

Happy Father’s Day 2024: 25 Best Quotes to Share