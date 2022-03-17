Happy Holi 2022 wishes, messages, quotes to share with friends, family 

Holi or festival of colours is one of the most significant festivals in India. The festival is symbolic of the end of winter and the onset of spring and people celebrate this festival by pouring colours on each other.

Holi lasts for two days as it begins with Holika Dahan or Chhoti Holi and is followed by Holi or festival of colours on the next day. Holi will be celebrated on March 18 this year. It is said that the idea behind this festival is that of victory of good over evil. It is also observed as a day of joy and love and is a time to express gratitude for a successful crop.

There are different ways to celebrate Holi across India. Other names for Holi are Lathmar Holi (Barsana and Nangaon, Uttar Pradesh); Khadi Holi (Uttarakhand); Rang Panchami (Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra); Hola Mohalla (Punjab) , Dol Jatra or Dol Purnima (Odisha) and Basant Utsav and Dol Jatra (West Bengal). In case you have not been able to visit your friends and family due to the coronavirus pandemic, we have you covered.

Here are some wishes, messages, quotes and status pics to share with your friends and family members on this day:

Happy Holi 2022 Wishes

- Water balloons, water pistols, amazing songs, and delicious gujias are the main ingredients for a perfect Holi.

- May you be showered with good health, peace, joy, wealth and prosperity on this Holi. Happy Holi!

- May these vibrant colours bring good health and prosperity to your life. Happy Holi 2022!

- May the lovely colours of life, happiness and love fill your home this Holi and always. Have a great Holi..!!

- This Holi de-stress your mind with sweets, colors and thandai! Happy Holi!

Holi 2022 best 5 messages

- Holi is the time to be understanding and love each other. It is the festival when you leave behind negativity and bring in happiness.

- Sending lots of love and warm wishes on Holi to you. May you are blessed with a day full of colours of happiness, laughter and smiles.

- May your life always be filled with the colors of joy and happiness. Happy Holi!

- I wish this Holi brings to your life, the vibrant colors that you use on this happy occasion. Happy Holi to you.

- May god gift you all the colors of life, colors of joy, colors of happiness, colors of friendship, colors of love and all other colors you want to paint in your life. Happy Holi.

Holi 2022 Quotes

-May the splash of colors bring joy within your family. Have a Happy Holi!

-Soak in the hues of joy. Happy Holi!

- If wishes come in colours of the rainbow, then I would send across the brightest ones for you. Happy Holi!

-Holi is the time to develop understanding and love for each other. On this day, renew your friendship and express heartiest love to your loved ones. Happy Holi!

-Brightest colours to put on each other, hearts filled with love to share, water balloons to cheer, lavish foods to eat, and melodious songs to hear are the most profound ingredients of a perfect Holi.

You can also share stickers on this festival with your friends and family via WhatsApp like many other festivals.

Steps to send Holi stickers 2022 via WhatsApp

Step 1: Search for Sticker packs on Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Step 2: Hit ‘install’

Step 3: Open any chat on WhatsApp

Step 4: Click on the stickers option

Step 5: Click ‘+’ on right corner of chat window to open your collection of stickers

Step 6: Click the ‘download’ option

Step 7: Tap and hold a sticker for a second

Step 8: After this, click on ‘add’ option and go back to the sticker window

Step 9: New sticker should appear on the favourite list

Step 10: Send by tapping once

