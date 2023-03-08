Happy Holi 2023: Wishes, Greetings, Messages, Quotes and SMS

Holi, also known as the "festival of colours," is being celebrated today (March 8) this year. This festival signals the end of winter and symbolises the triumph of good over evil. On the evening of Purnima, or the day of the full moon, in the Hindu calendar month of Phalguna, which falls in the middle of March, starts the celebrations of Holi.

Holi is one of the significant Hindu festivals and is celebrated with lots of joy. Many cultures come together for the festival to eat, dance, play, and have a good time.

Here are some of the wishes that you can share with your loved ones on this occasion:

May God gift you all the colours of life, colours of joy, colours of happiness, colours of friendship, colours of love and all other colours you want to paint your life in. A very happy Holi!

On this auspicious day, we wish you a lively, vibrant and colourful year ahead. Happy Holi to you and your family!

Happy Holi to you and your family. May you celebrate the day with joy, laughter, togetherness and a lot of good food

May your life be as colourful as Holi and filled with endless happiness and success. Have a great Holi!

With the festival of colours coming, may you get to enjoy Holi with Gujiyas and Thandai.

I hope your life is filled with joy and happiness as the festival of colours approaches. I hope you get to celebrate Holi with Thandai and Gujiyas. Merry Holi.

May the Holi colour explosion cheer up your family and wash away all of your woes. Merry Holi!

May your world remain covered in joyous colours at this auspicious festival of colours. Best wishes to you and your family. Happy Holi!

