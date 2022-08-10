Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022: Wishes, messages, images, quotes, whatsapp status, greetings 

Raksha Bandhan is just round the corner and you might just be looking for the best wishes and quotes to share with your siblings. This festival is aimed at celebrating the bond between brothers and sisters. Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 11 this year. The festival is usually celebrated in Shravana month during full moon (Purnima) day and dates depend on the position of the Moon.

In case you are wondering what best wishes to share with your brothers and/or sisters, we have you covered.

Here are some wishes for Raksha Bandhan 2022

- Dear Brother! May your wishes come true and may each of your days be filled with joy and smiles too. Happy Rakhi!

- Dear Brother! May god bless you with loads of happiness, health and wealth.

- Wishing you lots of prosperity, love and happiness on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

- Thank you for being the most wonderful brother. Happy Rakhi Bhaiya!!

- Life is beautiful because you are a part of my life, dear brother. Happy Raksha Bandhan.

- A brother is the best friend you receive from the universe. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022 images

Happy Raksha Bandhan wishes

Happy Raksha Bandhan WhatsApp status

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022 status

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022 quotes

- "Sisters annoy, interfere and criticise. Indulge in monumental sulks, in huffs, in snide remarks. Borrow. Break. Monopolise the bathroom. Are always underfoot. But if a catastrophe should strike, sisters are there. Defending you against all comers."- Pam Brown

- “Brothers aren’t simply close; brothers are knit together.”- Robert Rivers

- “Sometimes being a brother is even better than being a superhero.”- Marc Brown

- “Having a sister is like having a best friend you can’t get rid of. You know whatever you do, they’ll still be there.”- Amy Li