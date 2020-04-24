Ramadan Mubarak 2020: Wishes, Shayari, Messages, Images, WhatsApp and Facebook status

Ramadan or ramzan is celebrated as the holy month when Muslims observe fasting from dawn to dusk and perform Namaz five times everyday. They consume their meal before dawn and after sunset. The essence of fasting throughout the day is to practice self restraint. It is also regarded as a period of introspection, community prayer (salat) and reading of the holy Quran.

According to the Holy Quran, Ramzan is one of the five pillars of Islam apart from a declaration of faith, daily prayer, charity and going for Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia. Devotees end their fast by consuming dates before the grand Iftaar meal. During this month, Muslims dedicate themselves to self sacrifice such as avoiding alcohol, foods and physical needs. They seek forgiveness from Allah for their sins. This year Ramzan will begin from April 24. After the holy month of Ramadan ends, Eid-ul-Fitr takes place. This year Eid-ul-Fitr is likely to take place on May 23 or May 24, depending on the position of the Moon. This year due to coronavirus pandemic, people have been asked to maintain social distancing and celebrate the holy month with their families.

In order to make this occasion special for your friends, here are some wishes, images, quotes, messages, Shayari, Facebook and WhatsApp status that you can share:

Ramadan Kareem! May Allah give you prosperity and success. May Allah give you a healthy life and bless you with wealth and happiness.

"Fasting is a shield, it will protect you from the hell fire and prevent you from sins."- Prophet Mohammed

This Ramadan, May Allah bless you with Health and Happiness. Ramadan Mubarak

May the great Allah shower your path with light and knowledge. May this month be an enlightening celebration for all of us. Ramadan Kareem

May this Ramadan be as bright as ever. May this Ramadan bring joy, health and wealth to all of you.

May this Ramadan bring health, wealth and happiness in your life. Ramadan Mubarak

Dear Friend, Ramadan Kareem. I wish you all happiness and prosperity. May all your prayers be answered soon