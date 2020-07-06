Happy Sawan 2020: Wishes, messages, quotes to share with friends, family

Happy Shrawan 2020: Shrawan or Sawan is considered as one of the holiest months in the Hindu religion. Sawan, which is the fifth month, according to the Hindu calendar, is dedicated to worshiping Lord Shiva and his spouse Goddess Parvati.
This year, the holy month of Shrawan will last from July 6 to August 3. It is a popular belief among Hindus that Lord Shiva had chosen Parvati as his wife in this month, hence, this month is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Parvati. Other festivals like Krishna Janmashtami, Nag Panchami, and Raksha Bandhan are also celebrated this month.
In case you are wondering what wishes and messages to send to your loved ones, we have you covered. Here are some wishes, messages, quotes to share with your friends and family from our side:
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today