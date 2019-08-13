Hard Kaur abuses PM Modi, Amit Shah in video with Khalistan supporters; Twitter suspends account

Rapper Hard Kaur's Twitter account has been suspended after she posted a video using expletives against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. In the 2:20-minute long clip, the 39-year-old singer could be seen in the video with three supporters of the Khalistan supporters speaking in favour of the separatist movement.

In the video, Kaur could be seen challenging PM Modi and Home Minister Shah to a fight. She also accused the two of using people for their benefit. The singer also termed the sedition charges filed against her in June as 'girly moves'.

Meanwhile, the Khalistan supporters seen in the video said that they will hoist the Khalistan flag in 15 nations. They challenged PM Modi and Amit Shah to try and stop them legally.

ALSO READ: Rapper Hard Kaur booked for sedition over posts on Yogi Adityanath, Mohan Bhagwat

This is not the first time Hard Kaur, born Taran Kaur Dhillion, targeted the right-wing political groups in India. She was charged with sedition in June for his social media posts on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

In response to a case filed in Varanasi, police has filed the case under sections 124 A (sedition), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion), 500 (defamation) and 505 (intent to incite) of the Indian Penal Code and section 66 of the IT Act. The matter had been forwarded to the cyber cell for further investigation.

Dhillion is presently based in the United Kingdom and owns a music label, Future Records India.