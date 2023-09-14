'Hardest thing I've ever had to write': Laid off Google employee seeks help, says she is 'sole provider' to her family

As Google's parent company Alphabet laid off hundreds of employees from its global recruiting team on Wednesday, one among them has sought help on social media as she is the sole breadwinner of her family. The former HR employee has reached out to people through her social media for any opportunities within and outside of recruiting and said that she is willing to relocate anywhere in the US.

"This is probably the most hardest thing I've ever had to write, so please excuse any grammatical errors. Today was a very difficult day for everyone, including myself," Vanessa DeCollibus, the now ex-Google employee wrote on LinkedIn.

"I was affected by Google's layoffs today, and I know that I am just one out of hundreds of fellow extremely talented individuals who have been affected this year in this job market. As the sole provider to my very tiny family, I must be strong and I must move quickly as time is against me," she added.

DeCollibus, who had joined Google in 2021, also spoke of her time working at the company and said she ever so grateful to join the company two years back.

"I woke up every morning with such enthusiasm to make a positive impact for potential candidates and strived to find them opportunities," she said.

"Thank you Google, for this opportunity. You have no idea what it meant to me to come from such humble beginnings in life to a position such as this. It was a dream come true that I thought I'd never receive as the daughter of immigrant parents who came to the US for a new opportunity," DeCollibus wrote.

Alphabet is the first "Big Tech" company to lay off employees this quarter, after peers like Meta, Microsoft and Amazon downsized aggressively earlier in 2023 as a weak economy put an end to their pandemic-led hiring sprees.

California-based Alphabet cut about 12,000 jobs in January, reducing its workforce by 6 per cent.

Layoffs in the US rose more than threefold in August from July and nearly fourfold compared with a year ago, according to a report by employment firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

