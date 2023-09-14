Google’s parent company Alphabet lays off people in global recruiting team

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, announced on Wednesday that it is implementing staff reductions within its global recruiting team as part of its ongoing slowdown in hiring.

Alphabet intends to retain the majority of the team to focus on filling critical positions, according to a Reuters report. Additionally, the company is actively assisting affected employees in their search for alternative roles, both within Alphabet and in other organisations.

Alphabet's decision marks the first instance of a "Big Tech" company downsizing in the current quarter. Other tech giants, including Meta, Microsoft, and Amazon, had already undertaken substantial workforce reductions earlier in 2023 due to economic challenges that curtailed their pandemic-induced hiring sprees.

In January, Alphabet, headquartered in California, had previously reduced its workforce by 6% through the elimination of approximately 12,000 jobs.

Reports from employment firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas indicate that layoffs in the United States increased more than threefold in August compared to July, and nearly quadrupled in comparison to the same period the previous year.

Economists surveyed by Reuters had anticipated an approximately 8% rise in new claims for state unemployment benefits for the week ending September 9, following a previous decrease of 13,000 to 216,000 in the preceding seven-day period.

