Harsh Goenka’s recent WFH post has Twitterati nodding in approval

RPG Enterprises chairperson Harsh Goenka's recent post about the work-life balance during lockdown versus pre-Covid work life has struck a chord with Twitter users.
The Kolkata-based business mogul shared two pie charts labelled ‘At the office’ and ‘At home’ with the caption, “Work from home… exaggerated or true”. The first pie chart, which is labelled ‘At the office’, is demarcated to show that how employees used to get time for stuff other than work like lunch break, getting coffee, chatting with co-workers and traffic snarls. The second pie chart, which is labelled ‘At home’ is coloured in yellow and has working written in caps.
Users could not agree more with Goenka’s recent post. One user commented, “It has become reality now. Employees requesting to HR for office opening so that they can work for 8 hours instead of 24 hours.” Another user shared his story and said, “My organization has made more critical deliveries during last 1.5 years than they made in 5 years before that. People are working more than 12 hours a day with meetings scattered across time zones.”
Here’s how the internet reacted to Goenka’s WFH post
Edited by Mehak Agarwal
