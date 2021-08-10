‘Incredible India’: Anand Mahindra marvels at video of vegetable seller feeding peacock

Sometimes the smallest of gestures can bring about the biggest change. One such scene made Mahindra Group chairperson Anand Mahindra hopeful of harmony between humanity and the planet. The Mumbai-based business magnate shared a video of a vegetable seller feeding a peacock while sitting on the ground.

"And sometimes you come across a scene that gives you hope that humanity and the planet will be in harmony," Mahindra tweeted. Mahindra’s tweet has garnered over 17,100 likes and more than 2,000 likes at the time of writing this story.

And sometimes you come across a scene that gives you hope that humanity & the planet will be in harmony. Incredible India. pic.twitter.com/hobIOgh5D1 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 10, 2021

Users could not help but appreciate the vegetable seller. "National bird being fed by Mother India... what a beautiful sight," one user commented. "My mother does the same while cooking on the chulha at our village. It is always so soothing to watch the peacock's elegance," another user wrote.

National bird being fed by Mother India... what a beautiful sight 😍😘 — Dr Charuhas (@charuhasmujumd1) August 10, 2021 We Indians believe in planet harmony.

We have also such experience at our town Nimbahera , Rajasthan.

Anand Mahindra ji ka Sadhuwad for sharing such beautiful video. pic.twitter.com/LhldxWzxG4 — R C Purohit (@RCPurohit14) August 10, 2021 My mother do the same while cooking on the chulha at our village. It is always so soothing to watch the peacock’s elegance. — Udai Singh Meena, IPS (@udai_meena) August 10, 2021 Only in Indian culture and religion, one can find proper regards to animals and plants. Each god is attached to one animal and one plant. — Prabhat Patnaik (@PrabhatPatnaik1) August 10, 2021 Indeed a scene depicting the existence and true essence of humanity. Loved it totally. — Richa Bansal (@richabansal22) August 10, 2021 What a beautiful view to start the day.. Thanks for sharing Sirji — Rajendra Singh (@Rajendr60274870) August 10, 2021

Mahindra’s love for animals, however, is not newfound. Earlier this year, he shared an emotional video of a dying chimpanzee’s last minutes with her caretaker—Professor Jan van Hooff before passing away. “Damn. Made me tear up. Clearly, we’ve evolved in the wrong direction…,” Mahindra tweeted while sharing the poignant video on Twitter.

This 2 minute 20 seconds long video was recorded when Professor Hooff visited the chimpanzee after being told about her condition. The chimp’s face immediately lights up after she recognises her old caretaker and she even accepts food from Hooff. The chimp’s reaction on recognizing her old mate is nothing short of priceless.

Damn. Made me tear up. Clearly, we’ve evolved in the wrong direction... pic.twitter.com/rKR8sOX8yy — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 15, 2021

Mahindra has a loyal fan base on Twitter. The Mumbai-based business mogul commands a following of 8.4 million on Twitter.