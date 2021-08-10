‘Incredible India’: Anand Mahindra marvels at video of vegetable seller feeding peacock

Sometimes the smallest of gestures can bring about the biggest change. One such scene made Mahindra Group chairperson Anand Mahindra hopeful of harmony between humanity and the planet. The Mumbai-based business magnate shared a video of a vegetable seller feeding a peacock while sitting on the ground.
"And sometimes you come across a scene that gives you hope that humanity and the planet will be in harmony," Mahindra tweeted. Mahindra’s tweet has garnered over 17,100 likes and more than 2,000 likes at the time of writing this story.
Users could not help but appreciate the vegetable seller. "National bird being fed by Mother India... what a beautiful sight," one user commented. "My mother does the same while cooking on the chulha at our village. It is always so soothing to watch the peacock's elegance," another user wrote.
Mahindra’s love for animals, however, is not newfound. Earlier this year, he shared an emotional video of a dying chimpanzee’s last minutes with her caretaker—Professor Jan van Hooff before passing away. “Damn. Made me tear up. Clearly, we’ve evolved in the wrong direction…,” Mahindra tweeted while sharing the poignant video on Twitter.
This 2 minute 20 seconds long video was recorded when Professor Hooff visited the chimpanzee after being told about her condition. The chimp’s face immediately lights up after she recognises her old caretaker and she even accepts food from Hooff. The chimp’s reaction on recognizing her old mate is nothing short of priceless.
Mahindra has a loyal fan base on Twitter. The Mumbai-based business mogul commands a following of 8.4 million on Twitter.
