Harsha Bhogle remembers his first commentary stint after 40 years; shares first pay cheque

Renowned Indian cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle has made a big mark in the world of sports broadcasting and his deep understanding of the game has even earned him the title "the voice of cricket".

On Sunday, Bhogle celebrated the 40th anniversary of his first ODI match as a commentator. On Instagram, he posted a snapshot of the invitation he got from Doordarshan for his first commentary stint.

The invitation even shows the first salary he received at the time, Rs 350. Another notable thing in the invitation is that Bhogle made his commentary debut during a One-Day International (ODI) match between arch rivals India and Pakistan played at Hyderabad in 1983.

“40 years ago today. My first ODI. Still remember that young man trying frantically to get opportunities. And a kind producer from DD-Hyd giving him this break,” Bhogle wrote as the caption of his post.

“I sat on a roller the previous evening, in a simple t-shirt, doing the curtain raiser. And got two commentary stints the next day. Over the next 14 months I got to do two more ODIs and a test match. Gratitude,” he added.

Senior cricketer Dinesh Karthik also applauded the ace commentator as he commented, “DOUBLE IT UP Harsha.”

Over the decades Bhogle has been an indelible part of various memorable moments of cricket on small screen like the 2022 T20 World Cup clash between India and Pakistan. Virat Kohli led the team to the victory with a remarkable performance but Bhogle also won the hearts of Indian fans with his stellar commentary.

Apart from the commentary, Bhogle has also acquired the skill of deeply analysing the matches and dissecting the performances over the years. At the age of 62, Harsha Bhogle is a living legend of cricket commentary.

Indian fans will now look forward to his brilliant commentary and precise analysis during this year’s ICC Men’s World Cup which is being hosted in India.